Retirement of Judge Roper leaves cases in limbo

The move came less than 24 hours after the McDuffie Board of Education voted to suspend Coach Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay.More >>
The move came less than 24 hours after the McDuffie Board of Education voted to suspend Coach Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay.More >>
The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Ridings of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.More >>
The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Ridings of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.More >>
Georgia Power, the state Public Safety Commission, and Westinghouse reached a deal just as the previous agreement was set to expire.More >>
Georgia Power, the state Public Safety Commission, and Westinghouse reached a deal just as the previous agreement was set to expire.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>