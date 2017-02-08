Investigators: teen beat brother to death with baseball bat in C - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Investigators: teen beat brother to death with baseball bat in Clarks Hill area

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A homicide investigation is underway in the Clarks Hill Lake Area of McCormick County. Investigators say a teenager beat his brother to death with a baseball bat.

Elements of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the McCormick County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death. PIO Thom Berry confirms a suspect is in custody and the ages of the siblings are sixteen and eighteen years old, according to the McCormick County coroner Faye Puckett.

We will bring you more details as we confirm them.

