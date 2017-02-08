Subject wanted for questioning in Wrightsboro Rd Walmart card fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning.

The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud case. The incident happened at the Wrightsboro Road Walmart on Feb. 1.

If you can identify this subject or have any information about this case, please contact Investigator Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

