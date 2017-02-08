Help fight heart disease by buying a "red heart"

Kroger’s Atlanta Division stores and the American Heart Association are teaming up to help fight heart disease. Heart disease is the number one cause of death of both men and women in in the United States.

The initiative, which runs from Feb. 12 – Feb. 25, invites customers at Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina Kroger locations to purchase a paper heart to raise $200,000. This benefits the AHA and its mission of building healthier lives.

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest, largest voluntary organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Donations to AHA help fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to help millions of people across the country.