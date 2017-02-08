Help fight heart disease by buying a "red heart"

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.More >>
At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The sheriff's office says they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Smart Gas at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The sheriff's office says they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Smart Gas at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.More >>
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.More >>
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
They're furry and fun, but did you know pets can also make you healthier and happier?More >>
They're furry and fun, but did you know pets can also make you healthier and happier?More >>
More than 200,000 people under the age of 20 are living with a diagnosis and new research indicates those numbers are increasing.More >>
More than 200,000 people under the age of 20 are living with a diagnosis and new research indicates those numbers are increasing.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to sign a bill affecting Georgia families on Monday afternoon.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to sign a bill affecting Georgia families on Monday afternoon.More >>
Aunt Jemima is recalling some frozen products nationwide because they may be contaminated with listeria, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.More >>
Aunt Jemima is recalling some frozen products nationwide because they may be contaminated with listeria, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has declared the month of May ALS Awareness month in South Carolina. Many people who are living with ALS were on hand this morning as the proclamation was made.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has declared the month of May ALS Awareness month in South Carolina. Many people who are living with ALS were on hand this morning as the proclamation was made.More >>
More than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year alone and of those cases, more than 40,000 women will die of the disease.More >>
More than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year alone and of those cases, more than 40,000 women will die of the disease.More >>
According to a new survey from WalletHub, South Carolina is among the worst states for children's health care.More >>
According to a new survey from WalletHub, South Carolina is among the worst states for children's health care.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>