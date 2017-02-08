Walmart helping local hunger relief programs

Walmart is working to help communities in Georgia by donating to non-profits that support hunger relief. Local non-profits that have hunger relief programs can apply for grants that range from 25,000 to 200,000 dollars. The deadline for organizations to submit grant applications is Friday, February 10th.

Some examples of acceptable programs are food pantries, food banks and SNAP outreach programs. You can find the link to apply here.

