Whole Foods in Augusta reportedly closing down - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Whole Foods in Augusta reportedly closing down

Whole Foods off of Washington Road in Augusta is reportedly closing down. The reasoning for the closing is not clear at this time.

Augusta Commissioner Sean Frantom tweeted, "sad to hear Whole Foods is closing Feb. 22 #sadforAugusta"'.

Whole Foods opened in Sept. 2014. FOX 54 will update this story as we learn more information.

