Proposal from Augusta Commission: 3-year contract for Gold Cross or negotiations end

Thomson, GA is getting a new YMCA! The Thomson Family YMCA will be having their grand opening May 13th. It will be at 521 Hill St and the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting in Thomson Thursday night. According to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Thomson police were dispatched to Kennedy Circle for reports of shots being fired in the area.More >>
Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12th.More >>
ADHD is a growing diagnosis in many school aged children. And as parents deal with the diagnosis, the biggest question they are faced with is whether they should medicate their kids or not.More >>
The current interim assessment agreement to keep construction going during a Westinghouse bankruptcy ends today.More >>
