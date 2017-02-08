Proposal from Augusta Commission: 3-year contract for Gold Cross - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Proposal from Augusta Commission: 3-year contract for Gold Cross or negotiations end

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The issue of a substitute for Gold Cross was discussed at Tuesday's Augusta Commission meeting.

Commissioners decided on a motion that can impact the negotiations with Gold Cross, agreeing on a substitute motion during the meeting. They proposed a three-year contract subsidy for $380,000 each year.

Gold Cross has until Feb. 23 at 3:00 p.m. to decide. If they don't make a decision, the Commission says all negotiations will end and the money will be returned to the contingency fund.

