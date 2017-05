New video has been released after the South Aiken High School basketball game shooting.

What you're looking at in this article is surveillance video showing the shooting that left three people injured. You can see people rushing inside the building after shots were fired outside the school.

Police arrested eighteen-year-old Rakish Jenkins last week and they say he is the one responsible for the shooting. He is now facing three counts of attempted murder.

