Public leaves flowers, balloons, and prayers at Sgt. Meagher's patrol vehicle

The death of Sgt. Greg Meagher put more than Richmond County on pause. His patrol car at the Daniel Village substation off of Wrightsboro Road has become a temporary memorial. People are calling it an unshakeable sign of the public's respect for law enforcement, as flowers and balloons continue to pile up.

"It just goes to show you that our community, they're going to rally behind our men and women that stand that line," says Sharon Taylor, secretary for the J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation.

Eric Mason, treasurer of the Jeep Owners Alliance says, "It brings back a belief that we can come together as a community," said Eric Mason, treasurer for the Jeep Owners Alliance."

Some people just want to show Sgt. Meagher's family that they aren't alone.

"It's not for us, it's for the family to show them that there are people in the community who still care," says Mason.

Sgt. Meagher served for more than three decades as a part of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The loyalty and care deputies have for the people they serve have not gone unnoticed.

"If it weren't for them, we wouldn't be safe at night. We wouldn't be safe to do anything. It is because of them that we're able to be who we are." Taylor says that regardless of any negative perceptions people might have toward law enforcement, the public supports their work. "They let these guys know that they support them and that they stand behind them no matter what."

She says this type of support is nothing new for the CSRA. "They always come out. They show their spirits and when things like this happen, this is what you get."

The Meagher family is going to hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in North Augusta. It is expected to be the first time the family publicly talks about the loss.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.