Thousands come out to vote in North Augusta primary elections

North Augusta had its primary elections Thursday, and the results are in. Bob Pettit defeated local businessman Brett Brannon for mayor.

Pettit says he has been attending council meetings for the past four years and is a twenty-seven-year veteran of the Air Force. There is not Democrat running, so Pettit will be running unopposed in the general election.

Thousands of voters turned out, with some saying they did not realize they have had the same mayor, Lark Jones, for twenty years. "As long as I can remember, we've had the same mayor and it has honestly never come to mind until now," said Shannon Stampley, a resident of North Augusta. "It's really never been a subject that I've ever even thought about."

Pettit will likely be the first new mayor in North Augusta in two decades and called the challenge an "awesome responsibility."

Fletcher Dickert, Pat Carpenter, and David McGhee won the city council primary.

