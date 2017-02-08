Thousands come out to vote in North Augusta primary elections

The current interim assessment agreement to keep construction going during a Westinghouse bankruptcy ends today.More >>
Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12th.More >>
Gas, bills, student loans - the list is endless. Where is there any room to save money? The majority of Americans don't have $500 to spare for an emergency.More >>
At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.More >>
The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Riding of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.More >>
