Medical College of Georgia celebrates 50 year's of desegregation - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Medical College of Georgia celebrates 50 year's of desegregation

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Medical School of Georgia celebrated their 50th year of desegregation today. Doctors and Medical Student's filled the room as they celebrated the diversity of their medical program. Key speakers included one of the first black men accepted into the medical program. He explained how rough it was dealing with the pressure of being black and becoming a doctor back in 1971.

And stories like his remind students about the people who paved the way for them. 

"Beyond just feeling grateful, you just feel like there's something you have to add to it and you continue that pipeline and continue to reaching out to students who have that same dream who might not even know that it's possible, so I'm definitely inspired and grateful for their contribution," says 2nd Year Medical Student, Danielle Whittaker.

Our own Jay Jefferies was the MC of this event.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

