Augusta Commissioners gives Gold Cross final contract proposal - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Commissioners gives Gold Cross final contract proposal

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Commissioners decided on a motion that can impact the negotiations with Gold Cross 

During today's meeting commissioners agreed on a substitute motion.
They proposed a 3-year contract subsidy for $380,000 each year.
Gold Cross has until February 23rd at 3pm to decide. If they don't make a decision.  
The Commission says all negotiations will end and the money will be returned to the contingency fund.

  Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-05-12 07:43:41 GMT
    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  GOP officials: Trump finalizing budget with domestic cuts

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-05-12 05:17:33 GMT
    Trump has long promised that he won't cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.

  Study: most Americans don't have $500 in case of an emergency

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:44:20 GMT
    57% of Americans don't have $500 in emergency funds (WFXG)

    Gas, bills, student loans - the list is endless. Where is there any room to save money? The majority of Americans don't have $500 to spare for an emergency.

