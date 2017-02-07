Augusta Commissioners gives Gold Cross final contract proposal

Augusta Commissioners decided on a motion that can impact the negotiations with Gold Cross

During today's meeting commissioners agreed on a substitute motion.

They proposed a 3-year contract subsidy for $380,000 each year.

Gold Cross has until February 23rd at 3pm to decide. If they don't make a decision.

The Commission says all negotiations will end and the money will be returned to the contingency fund.

