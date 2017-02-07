NEW INFORMATION: state shuts down second nitrogen tank at Xytex

UPDATE: The state has now ordered Airgas to stop using a second nitrogen tank at the Xytex facility in Augusta, following the death of a Richmond County deputy. Earlier on Wednesday, Xytex issued a statement, reassuring clients that its tissue storage system was safe.

According to a spokesperson for the Insurance & Fire Safety Commissioner's office, inspectors saw the statement and decided to re-visit Xytex. When they arrived at the facility on Emmett Street on Wednesday afternoon, inspectors found a second nitrogen tank (also owned and supplied by Airgas) in use. They took it out of service and issued a "cease and desist" order. According to the state, Airgas is responsible for requesting regular inspections on this tank.

When inspectors were at the property on Tuesday, they were told the second tank was not in service, so they did not inspect it. To the knowledge of the Insurance & Fire Safety Commissioner, there is no working nitrogen tank on the premises at Xytex’s Augusta location.

Below you can read the statement issued by Xytex early Wednesday afternoon ( prior to the second inspection ):

Xytex would like to reassure current and future clients that all privately stored tissue is safe, and our storage facilities are fully operational. We are confident in the continued quality, and future disposition, of all client samples. We assure clients the same high quality they have come to expect, and continue to maintain stored tissue cells at temperatures required to meet industry quality standards. We will continue to safely and effectively monitor all storage, and assist our clients in their fertility journey. While the State Fire Marshal has issued a cessation order on one piece of equipment, Xytex’s storage capabilities are fully functional and we will continue to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: A state agency has ordered the shutdown of a nitrogen tank at the Xytex facility in Augusta. A malfunction of the tank over the weekend led to the death of Sgt. Greg Meagher with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The order from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office states that the tank cannot be used until repairs are made to the nitrogen system.

WFXG FOX 54 has obtained copies of the “cease and desist” orders. These orders name two companies: Xytex and Airgas. We’ve learned that Airgas owns the tank and supplies nitrogen to Xytex, the sperm bank and tissue storage facility on Emmett Street.

According to a spokesperson for the Insurance & Safety Fire Commissioner’s office, this tank had not been previously inspected. The spokesperson says normally a company would request an installation permit. After receiving the permit and installing the tank, the company would then request a post-installation inspection.

In this case, the Insurance & Fire Safety Commissioner’s office says the nitrogen tank was installed on Dec. 13, 2016. The office did not issue an installation permit to Airgas until Dec. 26, 2016. Airgas never requested the follow-up inspection. We’re told that Airgas should have been responsible for handling that request.

