UPDATE: Former A.R. Johnson teacher arrested for sexual contact - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Former A.R. Johnson teacher arrested for sexual contact with student had previous complaints

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Jayson Reed (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office) Jayson Reed (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

New reports show that former A.R. Johnson teacher Jason  Reed has been  of proper behavior in the past: once in 2001 and again in 2011. The Richmond County Board of Education confirms that these incidents were reported, but not the specific details of those incidents.

Dr. Rend is set to make his first court appearance at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A former teacher at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School has been arrested amid accusations he had sexual contact with a student.

Forty-seven-year-old Dr. Jayson Reed has been booked into the Richmond County Detention Center on a charge of sexual assault. His bond is set at $11,200. According to a statement from the Richmond County School System, it was the former student's parents who brought the allegations to light. As soon as Dr. Reed learned the parents had come forward, he resigned, citing personal and family reasons.

A spokesperson for the school district says the student whom Reed is accused of assaulting is now college-aged. The Richmond County Board of Education Police conducted an investigation. The investigation resulted in a warrant for Reed's arrest on the charge of “sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.”

The school district released a statement that includes the following:

"The accusations against Dr. Reed are deplorable and we will always take swift and decisive action to protect our students."

WFXG FOX 54 News Now will update this story on air and online as we learn more information. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Wrens man charged in Jefferson Hospital hostage incident

    UPDATE: Wrens man charged in Jefferson Hospital hostage incident

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-12 20:37:45 GMT
    Georffrey Lamar Rowland (source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)Georffrey Lamar Rowland (source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

    At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.

    More >>

    At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.

    More >>

  • 1 injured in shooting at Wrightsboro Rd. Smart Gas

    1 injured in shooting at Wrightsboro Rd. Smart Gas

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 20:33:36 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The sheriff's office says they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Smart Gas at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The sheriff's office says they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Smart Gas at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

    More >>

  • Your Pie grand opening in North Augusta

    Your Pie grand opening in North Augusta

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:46:05 GMT

    Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12.

    More >>

    Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly