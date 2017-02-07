UPDATE: Former A.R. Johnson teacher arrested for sexual contact with student had previous complaints

New reports show that former A.R. Johnson teacher Jason Reed has been of proper behavior in the past: once in 2001 and again in 2011. The Richmond County Board of Education confirms that these incidents were reported, but not the specific details of those incidents.

Dr. Rend is set to make his first court appearance at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A former teacher at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School has been arrested amid accusations he had sexual contact with a student.

Forty-seven-year-old Dr. Jayson Reed has been booked into the Richmond County Detention Center on a charge of sexual assault. His bond is set at $11,200. According to a statement from the Richmond County School System, it was the former student's parents who brought the allegations to light. As soon as Dr. Reed learned the parents had come forward, he resigned, citing personal and family reasons.

A spokesperson for the school district says the student whom Reed is accused of assaulting is now college-aged. The Richmond County Board of Education Police conducted an investigation. The investigation resulted in a warrant for Reed's arrest on the charge of “sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.”

The school district released a statement that includes the following:

"The accusations against Dr. Reed are deplorable and we will always take swift and decisive action to protect our students."

