UPDATE: Former A.R. Johnson teacher arrested for sexual contact - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Former A.R. Johnson teacher arrested for sexual contact with student had previous complaints

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Jayson Reed (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office) Jayson Reed (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

New reports show that former A.R. Johnson teacher Jason  Reed has been  of proper behavior in the past: once in 2001 and again in 2011. The Richmond County Board of Education confirms that these incidents were reported, but not the specific details of those incidents.

Dr. Rend is set to make his first court appearance at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A former teacher at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School has been arrested amid accusations he had sexual contact with a student.

Forty-seven-year-old Dr. Jayson Reed has been booked into the Richmond County Detention Center on a charge of sexual assault. His bond is set at $11,200. According to a statement from the Richmond County School System, it was the former student's parents who brought the allegations to light. As soon as Dr. Reed learned the parents had come forward, he resigned, citing personal and family reasons.

A spokesperson for the school district says the student whom Reed is accused of assaulting is now college-aged. The Richmond County Board of Education Police conducted an investigation. The investigation resulted in a warrant for Reed's arrest on the charge of “sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.”

The school district released a statement that includes the following:

"The accusations against Dr. Reed are deplorable and we will always take swift and decisive action to protect our students."

WFXG FOX 54 News Now will update this story on air and online as we learn more information. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Study: most Americans don't have $500 in case of an emergency

    Study: most Americans don't have $500 in case of an emergency

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:44:20 GMT
    57% of Americans don't have $500 in emergency funds (WFXG)57% of Americans don't have $500 in emergency funds (WFXG)

    Gas, bills, student loans - the list is endless. Where is there any room to save money? The majority of Americans don't have $500 to spare for an emergency.

    More >>

    Gas, bills, student loans - the list is endless. Where is there any room to save money? The majority of Americans don't have $500 to spare for an emergency.

    More >>

  • Wrens man allegedly took hostage at gunpoint inside Jefferson Hospital

    Wrens man allegedly took hostage at gunpoint inside Jefferson Hospital

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:45:57 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

    At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.

    More >>

    At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.

    More >>

  • Thomson HS head coach Rob Riding suspended for 10 days without pay

    Thomson HS head coach Rob Riding suspended for 10 days without pay

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:14:56 GMT
    McDuffie County Board of Education meeting to discuss the future of a coach at Thomson High School (WFXG)McDuffie County Board of Education meeting to discuss the future of a coach at Thomson High School (WFXG)

    The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Riding of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.

    More >>

    The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Riding of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly