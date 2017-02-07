Funeral plans for fallen deputy announced

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on the funeral service for the deputy who died in the line of duty on Sunday.

There will be a visitation honoring Sgt. Greg Meagher on Thursday, Feb. 9th. Meagher’s family will receive friends and visitors at King Funeral Home (124 Davis Road in Martinez) from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A funeral service will happen at Noon on Friday, Feb. 10th. The service will be held at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity at 720 Telfair Street in Augusta. After the service, a procession will go from the church to Westover Cemetery at 2601 Wheeler Road.

Meagher died Sunday after responding to the Xytex building on Emmett Street. Xytex says it "experienced a liquid nitrogen pressure surge." Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen believes inhaling the nitrogen is what killed Meagher, but results from toxicology tests could take weeks.

