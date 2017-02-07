Augusta mother arrested in death of son - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta mother arrested in death of son

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Nyarko M. Turner (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Nyarko M. Turner (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Earlier this month, nine-year-old Brandon Burke was killed in an accident. Now, his mother is out of the hospital and has been arrested in connection with her son's death.

Nyarko M. Turner was taken to the hospital following the accident on Feb. 5. She was released from the hospital and arrested. She is facing several charges: Homicide by Vehicle, Endangering a Child While Driving Under the InfluenceDriving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Reckless Driving, No Seatbelt and Failure to Secure Safety Belt on a Minor Under Six Years Old.

ORIGINAL STORY: A mother is facing several charges in connection with the car crash that killed son. According to an incident report provided by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The street is in a neighborhood off Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, nine-year-old Brandon Burke of Demaret St was unrestrained in the back seat. He was taken to Augusta University Medical center for treatment. Burke died at around 7:22 a.m. Tuesday morning. The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

The sheriff's office says the mother is still in the hospital. She faces charges of DUI and homicide by vehicle. The incident report identifies the mother as Nyarko Turner. We're told she will be taken to jail after she is released from the hospital.

