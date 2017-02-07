New bill in GA State Senate would change marijuana possession la - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New bill in GA State Senate would change marijuana possession laws

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
GA State Senator Harold Jones, II (source: GA State Senate website) GA State Senator Harold Jones, II (source: GA State Senate website)
ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) -

A new bill introduced to the Georgia State Senate would change the state's marijuana possession laws.

Bill SB 105 was introduced earlier this month by State Senator Harold Jones, whose district covers Augusta. The amendment would chance Georgia state law O.C.G.A. 16-13-2, which determines what punishment can be given to first-time drug offenders. Currently, anyone convicted of possessing up to one ounce of marijuana can be sentenced to a fine of up to $1,000, up to one year in prison or up to one year of public works.

Under the proposed amendment, a first-time offender convicted of possessing up to 1/2 ounce could only be fined up to $300 and would not receive any jail time. An offender convicted of possessing less than two ounces, but more than 1/2 ounce could be sentenced to a fine of up to $1,000, up to one year in prison or up to one year of community service.

