Deadline approaching in Georgia for disaster assistance

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding everyone that Mar. 6 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Catoosa, Dade, and Whitfield counties in Georgia. This is the result of the drought that began in late June 2016.

Under this declaration, the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and non-farm-related individuals that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the disaster.

The loans for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for eligible small businesses and 2.625 percent for nonprofit organizations and terms of up to 30 years.

If you want to apply online click here or call the SBA's Customer Service Center. You can also send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA's website.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.