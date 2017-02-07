Mayor, city council on North Augusta election ballot

Tuesday is election day for those of you who live in North Augusta. But if you're planning to cast your votes for Mayor and City Council, remember there is only one polling location this year.
River View Park activities center is the only place where residents can vote in this primary election. On Tuesday morning, voters will start trickling into the building to make their selections for some big name city officials. And the reason that there is only one location is because adding more locations is simply out of the city's budget.
There are two people on the ballot for Mayor in today's primary: Robert "Bob" Pettit, who is a member of the Zoning appeals and local business man Brett Brannon.
This is a special election because one of these men will replace Mayor Lark Jones, who has served in that position for twenty years. He is the city's longest-serving Mayor.
The other part that voters will see on the ballot is city council. There are four candidates running for three open spots on the council. Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and David McGhee are all running for re-election. Tony Carr is the only newcomer to this side of the election. All of the candidates are Republicans.
The polls open up at 7:00 a.m. and stay open until 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway at Peach Orchard Road. Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 11:11 a.m.More >>
Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway at Peach Orchard Road. Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 11:11 a.m.More >>
Cudos2u in Evans is introducing a new program to honor teachers. The campaign, called 'Cudos 2 Our Teachers', is set to begin in the Fall of 2017 and will be recognizing deserving teachers in the area.More >>
Cudos2u in Evans is introducing a new program to honor teachers. The campaign, called 'Cudos 2 Our Teachers', is set to begin in the Fall of 2017 and will be recognizing deserving teachers in the area.More >>
Richmond County Dispatch confirms that there is a rollover car accident in Downtown Augusta. The call came in at 7:56 a.m. It happened on 10th and Reynolds St.More >>
Richmond County Dispatch confirms that there is a rollover car accident in Downtown Augusta. The call came in at 7:56 a.m. It happened on 10th and Reynolds St.More >>
Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. The school system was chosen to be a recipient of the 1 Million Project program. It's initiative is to provide internet at home for one million low-income high school students.More >>
Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. The school system was chosen to be a recipient of the 1 Million Project program. It's initiative is to provide internet at home for one million low-income high school students.More >>
An early morning house fire in Beech Island leaves one home at a total loss. The call for the fire came in at 12:10 a.m.More >>
An early morning house fire in Beech Island leaves one home at a total loss. The call for the fire came in at 12:10 a.m.More >>