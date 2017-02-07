Mayor, city council on North Augusta election ballot

Tuesday is election day for those of you who live in North Augusta. But if you're planning to cast your votes for Mayor and City Council, remember there is only one polling location this year.

River View Park activities center is the only place where residents can vote in this primary election. On Tuesday morning, voters will start trickling into the building to make their selections for some big name city officials. And the reason that there is only one location is because adding more locations is simply out of the city's budget.

There are two people on the ballot for Mayor in today's primary: Robert "Bob" Pettit, who is a member of the Zoning appeals and local business man Brett Brannon.

This is a special election because one of these men will replace Mayor Lark Jones, who has served in that position for twenty years. He is the city's longest-serving Mayor.

The other part that voters will see on the ballot is city council. There are four candidates running for three open spots on the council. Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and David McGhee are all running for re-election. Tony Carr is the only newcomer to this side of the election. All of the candidates are Republicans.

The polls open up at 7:00 a.m. and stay open until 7:00 p.m.

