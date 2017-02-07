Augusta compliance director to plead case for hiring ADA coordinator for city

Sometimes, a simple task like getting to a bus stop or finding sufficient housing can be a little more difficult for our neighbors with disabilities. That's why Augusta's new compliance director wants to make sure the city is up to standard when it comes to making its services available.

On Tuesday, Compliance Director Kellie Irving will present a summary of 2016 along with her goals for this year. And at the top of that list is hiring an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) coordinator for the city.

The Americans with Disabilities Act makes it illegal to discriminate against folks in the workplace and through public services like city-owned parks and buses. Irving plans to roll out an awareness initiative so that the public sector is well-versed in the law, making it easier for department heads to implement inclusive services into their programming.

Irving says hiring a coordinator is necessary since the act covers three key areas: sidewalks and curbs, programming such as dance and swim classes offered by recreation and parks and city-funded services such as public housing. "Every citizen has the right to participate in programs and service, and have accessibility in and out."

Irving will make her presentation to commissioners at the 2:00 pm meeting in council chambers.

