Columbia Co Commission meets to discuss EMA director resignation

On Tuesday, Columbia County Commissioners will meet to discuss the resignation of EMA Director Pam Tucker. The commissioners will meet in executive session, so we don't know what they'll disclose after they open the doors.

Tucker announced her resignation in January, which will go into effect March 1. In her resignation letter, Tucker says she was the victim of a "hostile work environment". She also claims that county administrator Scott Johnson deliberately wanted to "force her out of the job". But Tucker's deputy director resigned in December. His resignation letter blames Tucker for intolerable working conditions. Commission Chairman Ron Cross has decided to bring in a neutral, third party to investigate.

