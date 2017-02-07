Columbia Co Commission meets to discuss EMA director resignation

Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway at Peach Orchard Road. Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 11:11 a.m.More >>
Cudos2u in Evans is introducing a new program to honor teachers. The campaign, called 'Cudos 2 Our Teachers', is set to begin in the Fall of 2017 and will be recognizing deserving teachers in the area.More >>
Richmond County Dispatch confirms that there is a rollover car accident in Downtown Augusta. The call came in at 7:56 a.m. It happened on 10th and Reynolds St.More >>
Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. The school system was chosen to be a recipient of the 1 Million Project program. It's initiative is to provide internet at home for one million low-income high school students.More >>
An early morning house fire in Beech Island leaves one home at a total loss. The call for the fire came in at 12:10 a.m.More >>
