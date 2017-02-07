Richmond Co Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy killed in liquid nitrogen leak

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the community it protects are mourning the loss of a deputy. The sheriff's office held a news conference Monday to remember the man they lost in Sunday's chemical leak.

During the whole conference, you could literally hear a pin drop. That's how hard Sergeant Meagher's death hit everyone. A soldier going out the only way he knows how: helping others.

"The desire to save a life it kicks in and it goes to a level that I really can't explain," says Sheriff Richard Roundtree.



Four Lives saved. Sgt. Gregory Meagher and three deputies were called out yesterday to Xytex to rescue a worker from a chemical leak. Instead of waiting, Meagher told his deputies to stay outside while he tried to go save the employee. He died from inhaling nitrogen.

"Like I said our people were doing what they were trying to do however the instinct of the heroism the bravery of going in and trying to save a life overshadowed their own personal safety," says Roundtree.

He says he not only lost a friend but one of his toughest and most selfless workers. Despite being fifty-seven years old and having many chances to be promoted, Meagher chose to be out on the front lines "He put on a uniform he worked a 12-hour shift with his guys he worked holidays he worked weekends overtime."

And this tragedy isn't just being felt by Richmond County but from all over.

"To Sheriff Roundtree and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office: You've stood with us in our time of darkness and we're here to stand with you today," says Chief Charles Barranco of the Aiken Department of Public Safety,



People have been coming by all day laying flowers on Meagher's patrol car, remembering a fallen soldier. And the Sheriff has one message for the people. "We will still go out each day and every night and continue to be the protectors and guardians of this community."

The employee who Meagher tried to save is currently in the hospital with life-threatening conditions. The sheriff says there is no word yet on what caused the chemical leak but he says Hazmat crews and OHSHA are helping with the investigation.

