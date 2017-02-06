SLED investigates Barnwell police chief for misconduct - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SLED investigates Barnwell police chief for misconduct

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Barnwell Police Chief Reuben Black under allegations of "misconduct."

Accusations against Black started coming in last week, SLED PIO Thom Berry confirmed.
Black was removed from the police office today as evidence in the case was developed.

FOX 54 will release more details as they are released.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Early morning house fire leaves home in total loss

    Early morning house fire leaves home in total loss

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:55 AM EDT2017-05-11 09:55:09 GMT
    Fire on Loop Rd. in Beech Island; Source: WFXGFire on Loop Rd. in Beech Island; Source: WFXG

    An early morning house fire in Beech Island leaves one home at a total loss. The call for the fire came in at 12:10 a.m.

    More >>

    An early morning house fire in Beech Island leaves one home at a total loss. The call for the fire came in at 12:10 a.m.

    More >>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Kameryn Cooper

    High 5 4 Kids: Kameryn Cooper

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:36:21 GMT

    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a 5th grader who's known by many as the hardest-working students in school. It seems there's never enough time in the day for Kameryn Cooper.

    More >>

    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a 5th grader who's known by many as the hardest-working students in school. It seems there's never enough time in the day for Kameryn Cooper.

    More >>

  • Community reacts to H. Odell Weeks Park drive-by-shooting

    Community reacts to H. Odell Weeks Park drive-by-shooting

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:31:16 GMT
    Community reacts to park shooting (WFXG)Community reacts to park shooting (WFXG)

    Aiken Public Safety is still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on May 9 at the H. Odell Weeks center basketball courts. Tiffany Jowers lives in the neighborhood by the park she says she heard about fifteen gun shots.  "I was getting ready to go to bed all of a sudden you heard pop-pop-pop!" When officers arrived at Odell Weeks Park  they did not find any suspects. But - witnesses told officers that there were around thir...

    More >>

    Aiken Public Safety is still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on May 9 at the H. Odell Weeks center basketball courts. Tiffany Jowers lives in the neighborhood by the park she says she heard about fifteen gun shots.  "I was getting ready to go to bed all of a sudden you heard pop-pop-pop!" When officers arrived at Odell Weeks Park  they did not find any suspects. But - witnesses told officers that there were around thir...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly