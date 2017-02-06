ADPS press conference provides timeline of South Aiken High Scho - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ADPS press conference provides timeline of South Aiken High School shooting

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety's press conference intended to calm any lingering fears caused from the shooting at South Aiken High School.
An investigation task force was put in place to locate the shooter and move Aiken forward.
ADPS Chief Charles Barranco says the suspect Rakish Jenkins was the only shooter, something he attributes his arrest to community help.

"During the event, three people were injured by gunfire," said Barranco. "But many more were harmed by the incident and the fear that began to spread in the days following."

"Public safety needs your continued support and involvement," he said. "We cannot do it without you."

Aiken law enforcement and school officials say they have a "shared mission."

"And that shared mission is to make sure we're providing secure and nurturing school buildings and campuses here in Aiken County," said Sean Alford, superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools.

Metal detectors and expanded bag searches are on the way to school sporting events in Aiken County--changes caused by one man.
Jenkins was arrested less than a week after the shooting, and Barranco is pleased with the speed of the investigation.

"TV shows are able to solve crime and convict them in an hour," said Barranco. "In the real world, it just doesn't happen that way."

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon says the incoming beefed-up security at school sporting events is a move his office fully endorses.

"We all serve the same citizens, the same community," said Osbon. "So, we absolutely support them."

Staff at Aiken County Public Schools will begin metal detector and bag-check training tomorrow.

    •   
