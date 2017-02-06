Xytex reacts to death of Richmond County deputy at its Augusta facility

Xytex is responding to the incident that led to the death of a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy. The company says it experienced a “liquid nitrogen pressure surge” at the facility on Emmett Street (near Laney Walker Boulevard) in Augusta on Sunday afternoon. A responding deputy went inside to help an employee, but that deputy was later found unconscious by firefighters. Sgt. Greg Meagher was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later.

Xytex primarily acts as a sperm bank. According to its website, the company provides storage of human tissue and cord blood. In its statement, Xytex assures the community that this incident did not damage any of the samples stored at the Augusta location.

See below for the full statement from Xytex:

“Yesterday afternoon at our Augusta storage facility, we experienced a liquid nitrogen pressure surge just after 3:00 p.m. We would like to thank the first responders for their prompt response and assistance at our facility. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Sgt. Greg Meagher, his fellow deputies and our injured employee. We continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation of what occurred. All our cryostorage tanks are currently operational, and there was no damage to any of the tissue stored at our Augusta location. Due to privacy concerns, we are not releasing any information on our injured employee.”

Xytex also has a location in the Atlanta area.

