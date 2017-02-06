February newborns receive red hats from American Heart Association

The American Heart association Little hats, Big Hearts program has made it's way to Augusta University Medical Center. Today, Baby Owen was the first baby to receive a little red hat. The heart association gives red's hat to all babies born at the hospital during the month of February. The hats also come with some hand outs and tips for parents to raise awareness on heart disease and heart health.

"Well it's important for me to stay healthy so I can live a long good life for him. But also to teach him healthy habits as far as like eating well and taking care of himself and exercising," said April Kareis.

The little hats big hearts program runs in 460 hospitals across 40 states but A- U medical center is the only local hospital that participates.

