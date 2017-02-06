Family Promise of Augusta hosting 2nd annual cardboard city

Family Promise of Augusta will host their second annual "Cardboard City" night on March 3.

The event will be held at First Baptist of Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Extension.

The "Cardboard City" night is a night when youth across the CSRA are invited to spend the night outside in a cardboard box, simulating how many less fortunate folks in our area have to sleep every night.

Family Promise is a non-profit organization committed to helping low-income families find permanent housing and stable jobs.

Each student participating is asked to raise "$100 worth of rent" for the night and a can of soup that will go to help people in low-income households.

Space is limited at the event. For more information or how to sign up click here.

