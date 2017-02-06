Family Promise of Augusta hosting 2nd annual cardboard city - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Family Promise of Augusta hosting 2nd annual cardboard city

Source: Family Promise of Augusta Source: Family Promise of Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Family Promise of Augusta will host their second annual "Cardboard City" night on March 3.

The event will be held at First Baptist of Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Extension.

The "Cardboard City" night is a night when youth across the CSRA are invited to spend the night outside in a cardboard box, simulating how many less fortunate folks in our area have to sleep every night.

Family Promise is a non-profit organization committed to helping low-income families find permanent housing and stable jobs.

Each student participating is asked to raise "$100 worth of rent" for the night and a can of soup that will go to help people in low-income households.

Space is limited at the event. For more information or how to sign up click here.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Motivational Speaker Inky Johnson speaks at Boys and Girls Club

    Motivational Speaker Inky Johnson speaks at Boys and Girls Club

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:01:58 GMT

    The boys and girls club of the CSRA had a special speaker Tuesday at it's Greater Future Celebration. Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children.

    More >>

    The boys and girls club of the CSRA had a special speaker Tuesday at it's Greater Future Celebration. Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children.

    More >>

  • Aiken police searching for missing man

    Aiken police searching for missing man

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-10 21:17:58 GMT
    David Levon Long (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)David Levon Long (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.

    More >>

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.

    More >>

  • Aiken police investigating drive-by shooting at H. Odell Weeks basketball court

    Aiken police investigating drive-by shooting at H. Odell Weeks basketball court

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-05-10 20:41:34 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night at a public park in the city. Just before 9:30 p.m. on May 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the outdoor basketball courts at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.

    More >>

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night at a public park in the city. Just before 9:30 p.m. on May 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the outdoor basketball courts at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly