Family Promise of Augusta hosting 2nd annual cardboard city

The boys and girls club of the CSRA had a special speaker Tuesday at it's Greater Future Celebration. Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night at a public park in the city. Just before 9:30 p.m. on May 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the outdoor basketball courts at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.More >>
Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m.More >>
One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer. The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress.More >>
