Musicians and singers needed for 5th Annual Spring Music Fest

The Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local talent for their 5th Annual Spring Music Fest.

This will be the first full week in April during the week of the 2017 Masters. This is one of the airports busiest weeks of the year.

Musicians will need to audition and these are paid performances. The deadline to get in your application is February 24th, 2017.

Please fill out the Musical Artist Performance Application in its entirety and send it to: 1501 Aviation Way, Augusta, GA 30906. Address it to Lauren Smith.

The application can be found at www.flyags.com/Resources/565.pdf

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.