Aiken Public Safety to hold press conference Monday on school safety measures

Aiken Public safety will hold a conference Monday to address the shooting that happened at South Aiken High School two weeks ago. The press conference is expected to be full of leaders and officials from the local and state level.

In a press release, the Aiken Department of Public Safety says members of the school district would attend as well as representatives from the local prosecutor's office and South Carolina U.S. Attorney's office.

The bond hearing for one of the suspects in the shooting was held Friday, Feb. 3. Eighteen-year-old Rakish Jenkins charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm. Jenkins will make his first court appearance on May 5th.

Naturally, this incident has caused a lot of concern from parents.

After the hearing, Aiken Public Saftey Chief Charles Barranco says he's working to get more safety measures in place. "I've talked to many of them this week we put we worked with the school district to put additional processes in place we've had a good week of school this week I encourage everyone to continue their day-to-day operations."

Many are expecting some of those extra safety procedures that were talked about to be discussed in Monday's press conference. Parents and students are still concerned about safety measures for the basketball game later this week. The conference will be at 4:00 p.m. at Aiken Public Safety headquarters.

