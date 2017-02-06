1 killed in early-morning shooting Demaret on St

One person is dead after a shooting in Downtown Augusta.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, deputies were called out for a shooting on Demaret Street shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Deputies found twenty-seven-year-old Antonio Slater suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.

Slater's body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

The investigation is still in its early stages. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.