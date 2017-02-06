1 killed in early-morning shooting Demaret on St - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 killed in early-morning shooting Demaret on St

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFXG) (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One person is dead after a shooting in Downtown Augusta.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, deputies were called out for a shooting on Demaret Street shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Deputies found twenty-seven-year-old Antonio Slater suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.

Slater's body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

The investigation is still in its early stages. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire

    UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:18:46 GMT
    House fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXGHouse fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXG

    Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m. 

    More >>

    Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m. 

    More >>

  • $125,000 lottery ticket sold in McCormick

    $125,000 lottery ticket sold in McCormick

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:45:37 GMT
    South Carolina Education Lottery (WFXG)South Carolina Education Lottery (WFXG)

    One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer. The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress.

    More >>

    One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer. The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress.

    More >>

  • Armed robbery at Tobacco Rd. Amex Mart

    Armed robbery at Tobacco Rd. Amex Mart

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-05-10 12:17:22 GMT
    Tobacco Rd. Amex Mart robbed; Source: WFXGTobacco Rd. Amex Mart robbed; Source: WFXG

    Richmond County authorities are looking for an armed robber. On May 9th, the Amex Mart located at 2579 Tobacco Rd. had a call of an armed robber at 9:54 p.m.

    More >>

    Richmond County authorities are looking for an armed robber. On May 9th, the Amex Mart located at 2579 Tobacco Rd. had a call of an armed robber at 9:54 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly