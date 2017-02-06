Officials offer condolences on death of Sgt. Meagher

Several local agencies have released official statements offering their condolences on the death of Sgt. Greg Meagher.

Mayor Hardie Davis released the following statement:

"This afternoon, one of Augusta's finest gave the ultimate sacrifice. Having taken an oath to protect and serve, Sgt. Meagher succumbed to complications from inhalation of an unknown chemical substance. Sgt. Meagher acted heroically while coming to the aid of another. Tonight we mourn with his family and loved ones and the entire Richmond County Sheriff's Office."

Augusta City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson released a statement of her own:

"I join with others to mourn this tragic loss. It is times like these that remind of the true sense of bravery possessed by each member of our city's public safety force. We ask that you keep Sgt. Meagher's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Several local law enforcement agencies made official statements via social media.

Sgt. Meagher died Sunday while responding to an alarm at Xytex Corporation on Emmett Street in Augusta. It's believed that Sgt. Meagher was overcome by Liquid Nitrogen gas.

