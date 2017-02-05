Standoff suspect arrested after shooting at Richmond County depu - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Standoff suspect arrested after shooting at Richmond County deputy

Turknett Spring Road standoff (Source: WFXG) Turknett Spring Road standoff (Source: WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A Richmond County deputy is safe after a suspect fired at (but missed) the deputy. A standoff happened on Turknett Spring Road near Wrightsboro Road on Sunday evening. That suspect eventually surrendered and is now in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect shot one person. That person will survive. The suspect then fired at a responding deputy. The deputy returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.

