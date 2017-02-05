Standoff suspect arrested after shooting at Richmond County deputy

Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m.More >>
A big honor for a Richmond County Schools Nutrition Services worker. Georgia School Nutrition Association awarded Tamecka Crawford the Georgia Manager of the Year and Gold Scroll Award. She is the nutrition manager at Meadowbrook Elementary School. The Gold Scroll recognizes those who are very involved and invested in to the school's nutrition services. Crawford says she and her staff take joy in serving their students. "We're more than just lunch ladies. S...More >>
