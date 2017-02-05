Deputy dead, 4 others hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Deputy dead, 4 others hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at Xytex Corp

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
RCSO deputy dead after inhaling chemical (Source: WFXG) RCSO deputy dead after inhaling chemical (Source: WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy killed on Sunday afternoon as Sgt. Greg Meagher. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says Sgt. Meagher responded to the Xytex Corporation on Emmett Street for an alarm activation around 3:30 p.m.

Several minutes later, Augusta firefighters arrived to find Meagher unconscious inside the building. They also found a female employee of Xytex in a side location of the building. Both were rushed to the hospital. Three other deputies from the sheriff's office also complained of difficulty breathing. They were taken to the hospital as well.

Hazmat teams from the Augusta Fire Department have shut down liquid nitrogen tanks at the scene. The fire department says there is no continuing danger to the people living in nearby neighborhoods.

WFXG FOX 54 News Now will continue following this story. We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

