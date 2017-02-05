Investigators: shooting at “Sweet 16” party may be gang-related - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Investigators: shooting at “Sweet 16” party may be gang-related

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a “sweet sixteen” party late Saturday night. Deputies were called to the area of Great Glen and Keesaw Glen around midnight because of gunshots fired in the area. They found nineteen-year-old Hector Bossio suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. He was at the High Meadows clubhouse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crime happened at 416 Keesaw Glen. The home was rented out for the night for the birthday party. During the party, an argument broke out in the yard. Witnesses tell investigators that three men pulled out guns and began shooting. Those three men have not been identified. Investigators believe everyone attending the party was from South Augusta, but it's not clear whether the gunmen were invited to the party.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility this shooting may be gang-related. Investigators say the victim will survive. FOX 54 News Now will have updates on air and online as new information becomes available.

