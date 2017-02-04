Governor Deal's Super Bowl bet puts Waynesboro blueberry farm in national spotlight

A new law officially signed Monday by Georgia's governor makes taking pictures up someone's skirt a crime.More >>
Two pedestrians were killed in an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. The incident happened May 7 just before 9:45 p.m. Emergency personnel were called to the 4600 block of Mike Padgett Hwy where they discovered a vehicle had hit two pedestrians.More >>
Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to all members of the club's summer camp program.More >>
A Burke County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being attacked by a fox Monday afternoon. At around 2:16 p.m. on May 8, deputies were called out to the 800 block of River Creek Road for reports of a wild fox acting strangely.More >>
