Governor Deal's Super Bowl bet puts Waynesboro blueberry farm in national spotlight

Governors Nathan Deal and Charlie Baker have bet each other a wide assortment of delicacies from around their states.

Chocolate blueberries from Dick and Linda Byne's Blueberry Farms in Waynesboro are a part of Deal's wager, and it has been good for business.

"We usually get about 25 hits on our website," said Dick Byne. "I think we've exceeded 10,000 as of Friday. So, we've been inundated and I talked to the lady that does my website and she said it's two-week's worth of work and she may need some help."

His wife, Linda, says they did not see this coming at all.

"It was a total surprise," said Linda. "The first I saw on it was someone text Dick Bynes and saw the post from Facebook."

Blueberry plants are dormant this time of year, but they managed to fill Governor Deal's order.

"He probably got at least five pounds of blueberries," said Dick.

And there's plenty more where that came from to meet a possible boom in demand.

"We've probably got 60,000 pounds just in storage," said Dick. "And we're going to sell all those off during the year."

The Bynes say they want the Atlanta Falcons to win, though it may actually be better for their business to have the New England Patriots come out on top.

If Deal loses the bet, then a northern audience would be exposed to the Byne blueberries, possibly creating new customers.

"We would be so excited if the Falcons won," said Linda. "I believe they can. We've enjoyed watching them all season. But even if we lose, there's our name out there."

Regardless of the result, Dick Bynes says it's been humbling to have his family's blueberries put on the national stage.



"Nathan Deal didn't have to pick my product. How many products are there in the whole state of Georgia that he could have chosen from?"

Harvest season for blueberries typically falls in June or July, but until then he's still taking orders.

Since they are out of season, his stock is in frozen storage and may take inside a week to prepare depending on the size of the order.

