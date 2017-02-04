Man arrested for armed robbery of Aiken Family Dollar store

A man has been arrested for armed robbery in Aiken.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, arrested 43-year-old Willie Larry White.

ACSO was the first to arrive at the scene, and that's when White took off through the back door of the Family Dollar.

Deputies pursued and located White hiding in an area nearby the store, subsequently locating the suspect's weapon and mask.

White faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges at the moment, with more to possibly follow as the investigation develops.

