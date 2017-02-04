Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones spent time in hospital for stress-related heart problem

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones says he was hospitalized at University Hospital for a few hours.

Jones made the announcement on social media last night at about 8:00pm, saying he experienced "chest pains, arm numbness and nausea."

He was hooked up to an EKG/ECG (Electrocardiogram) and had various tests conducted, including blood work.

It was concluded that his hospital visit was stress related.

The mayor's blood pressure was 160/90, with a heart rate of 300 beats per minute, he says.

Jones says his doctors recommended BETA Blockers, stating they should be enough to normalize his heart rate.

