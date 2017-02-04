Highway collision leaves three people dead in Barnwell County

Three people are dead following a vehicle collision in Barnwell County.

Two vehicles traveling in opposite directions ran into each other at the intersection of Highway 78 and Highway 37 (Bay Street) in Elko, South Carolina.

The incident occurred at about 6:17pm, according to Lloyd Ward, Barnwell County's coroner.

All three deaths were from the same vehicle. George M. Counts, Jr., Cynthia D. Counts, and George M. Counts, Sr, of Aiken were in a Toyota Forerunner.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet van, was transported to Augusta University.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and a toxicology report is not currently available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.