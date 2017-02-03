Mayor of Aiken discusses redevelopment of Downtown Aiken

The Mayor of Aiken discussed plan's today about the aging infrastructure.

And on top of the list of needs was the city's growing pipes in downtown Aiken which is around 60 to 70 years old.

Even though they haven't had any reports of any damage's to the pipes, The mayor say's it's better to address this issue sooner rather than later.

"It will happen, there's no question when you have infrastructure and water pipes and sewer pipes that's been in the ground for 60 - 70 years, it's not a question of it but a question of when," says Mayor Rick Osbon.

The next meeting will be on February 13th to address the storm sewer's and water pipes.

