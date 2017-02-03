South Aiken High School Shooter denied bond

The person arrested that's responsible for the shooting at South Aiken stood before a judge today

18-year-old Rakish Jenkins had bond denied at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Jenkins was arrested for three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime during at South Aiken High school's Basketball game last Friday. It left three people injured

After this shooting many parent's are still concerned, but the Chief of the Aiken Department of Public Safety says many safety procedures have been added.

"I've talked to many of them this week we put we worked with the school district to put additional processes in place we've had a good week of school this week I encourage everyone to continue their day-to-day operations," says Chief Charles Barranco with Aiken Department of Public Safety,

Jenkin's will make his 1st appearance in Court on May 5th.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.