Money missing from Thomson HS Band Boosters Club, treasurer and president arrested

The Thomson Police Department and McDuffie County Board of Education are investigating missing money from the Thomson High School Band Boosters Club.

Club Treasurer Dawn Thomas of Whitaker Road in Harlem is charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and Club President Jack Smallwood of Happy Valley Road in Thomson has been charged with felony theft by taken.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

