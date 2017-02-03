Arrest made in University Pkwy shooting

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this week in Aiken.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers responded to the 800 block of University Parkway near The Breakers gas station for reports of shots fired. The suspect and victims reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers were later able to identify four victims and several witnesses. An investigation eventually led to the arrest of Demarkus Jaquan Harris.

Harris is charged with four counts of Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

