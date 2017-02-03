Former Midland Valley HS resource officer charged with sexual battery of student

SLED agents have arrested a North Augusta man in connection with the sexual assault of a student.

Fifty-six-year-old Donald Eugene Henry, Jr., a former school resource officer at Midland Valley High School, is accused of being involved in sexual relations with a student. Henry is charged with sexual battery of a student sixteen or seventeen years old with no aggravated force or coercion, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Henry was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center. This story is still developing. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.