Luncheon supports Women's heart health awareness

But Doctors are asking that women start taking better care of themselves. People across the country wore red for heart health today. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. And University Health care is working to bring more awareness to the cause.

"Symptoms for women can be different than what we find in men. Women who have heart attacks, we found that about 43% of them actually do not have chest discomfort of any sort," said Dr. Kelli Lane, a cardiologist at University Health.

Dr. Lane says that one of the more common signs of heart health issues for women is constant fatigue and extreme weakness. Women who are older should also be mindful of these signs

"Menopause is a big milestone. When women go through menopause the risk of heart disease greatly increases," said Lane.

Dr. Lane says women should start getting regular heart screenings as early as 20 years old.

"I think that we do still have a hard time convincing some women to come in to be checked to be admitted to the hospital, to have other testing done that might be lifesaving," she said.

Some of those tests include asking your doctor to run some basic blood work during your checkups.

"Sometimes we go in for yearly visits and it's 10 or 15 minutes and it's, everything is good. See you in a year.' But I think that they have to be more aggressive they have to ask about their cholesterol, their blood pressure."



According to the American heart Association Nearly 44 million women in the U-S are affected by cardiovascular diseases.



