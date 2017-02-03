AU provides free dental care for Gives Kids a Smile day

More than 100 kids in Augusta got a fresh smile Friday..

It’s all thanks to the Dental College of Georgia and College of Allied Health Sciences at Augusta University. Students and faculty provided kids with free cleanings and needed dental care for Give Kids a Smile Day.

This is a national cause to provide free oral care for underserved kids.

“Beyond just fixing what might be a problem today, it helps gives us an opportunity to instill something that’s going to last a life time for a child. Our job is not simply just to fix the teeth today; we want them to be good dental patients in the future. And it’s just good for overall health anyway,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, an AU Pediatric Dentistry Resident.

The kids participating in Friday’s event came from Rollins Elementary, Monte Sano Elementary and New Holland Mennonite.

