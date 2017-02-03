Waynesboro blueberry farm featured in Gov. Deal Super Bowl bet

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal wagered blueberries from Waynesboro, GA in a Super Bowl bet with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Governor Deal is wagering chocolate covered blueberries from Byne Blueberries, which operates out of Waynesboro. Gov. Deal also bet Gov. Baker Brunswick Stew from Fresh Air BBQ and apple pie from Mercier Orchards.

Gov. Baker is putting Koffee Kup's lucky cupcakes, Legal Seafoods' chowder and Smolak Farms' cider doughnuts on the Patriots beating the Falcons.

It is commonplace for politicians to place "bets" on popular local foods when their team's make it to the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.