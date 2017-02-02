Richmond Co searching for robbery, assault suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery.

According to investigators, David Daniel Mooneyhan is wanted for a Robbery by Force that happened on Feb. 1 on the 3800 block of Belair Road. The victim was reportedly assaulted with a tire iron. Mooneyhan is 6'1" and 158 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this crime or Mooneyhan's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Lucas Grant at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

