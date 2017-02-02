Law enforcement sweeps Burke Co High School

Officials from the Burke County Sheriff's Office were on hand Thursday morning to sweep through Burke County High School.

Campus deputies, along with the Special Operations Division and K-9 units, conducted inspections of various areas such as empty classrooms, lockers, and the parking lots. According to a press release, school and law enforcement representatives say they will continue pro-active searches throughout the year in and effort to keep a safe learning environment for students.

We are told that nothing of concern was discovered during this sweep.

