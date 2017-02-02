Destination Blueprint unveils plans to attract more tourists to - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Destination Blueprint unveils plans to attract more tourists to Augusta

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their blueprint to build Augusta as a destination city for tourism. And those plans have many folks in the CSRA excited.

Untapped potential. That's what the Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau and Augusta Sports Council sees IN the Garden City. Thursday at the blueprint unveiling, they discussed eight opportunities where Augusta can improve to be a top destination for tourists.

"I think this can be a dramatic change over the next five to six years in terms of investing in public spacing, events, festivals." John Kaatz, the principal with CSL International says one of the popular projects, working on using the savannah river to attract tourists. He says with so many vacant spaces downtown, there's a lot that can be done."It's a blank slate we have a canvas now we can paint something really amazing to again reach the river and access the river."

Other attractions include the expansion of the Augusta Commons, Implementing a visitors center in the heart of downtown, and adding golf carts for transportation. But these projects have a long way before they see the light of day. He says the community will have to work together to create commissions and find funding opportunities. But the potential for Augusta being one of the top tourism destination in the country should entice residents.

"We need to grow the visitor's industry relative to the unique assets take advantage of them leverage those assets and invite the rest the community and the rest of the world to Augusta to experience that."

There was no timetable given on many of the projects as funding will be the next hurdle to cross. But Kaatz does say that the visitors center and golf car shuttle may be here as soon as early 2018.

